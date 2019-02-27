DSW is adding more in-store nail salons to its shoe stores

DSW is expanding its test of in-store nail salons as the footwear retailer looks to keep customers coming back to its stores.

Customers in Austin, Texas, Washington, D.C. and Dublin, Ohio can purchase both sandals and a pedicure, bringing the total number of locations with the service to seven.

The company has been testing nail services in two of its Columbus, Ohio stores since 2017 in a partnership with W Nail Bar. Both companies are based in Columbus.

"The nail bar services engage customers and create loyalty by inspiring self-expression," Bill Jordan, president of DSW, said in a statement. "They also create repeat visits to the DSW brand, where an exciting footwear assortment awaits."

Over the last year, DSW's stock, with a $2.3 billion market value, is up nearly 48 percent.

Meanwhile, rival shoe retailer Payless ShoeSource began shuttering its 2,500 U.S. stores and filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this month. DSW, along with T.J. Maxx parent company TJX Companies, stands to gain from the discount footwear company's domestic liquidation.

DSW shares trading up nearly 3 percent on Wednesday. The stock, which has a market value of $2.4 billion, is up more than 48 percent over the past year.