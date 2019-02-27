President Donald Trump's former long-time personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen is slated to give public testimony Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee. Cohen, who has been convicted of several federal crimes and is headed to prison in May, will level many serious accusations at the president.

Read Michael Cohen's opening statement to the House Oversight Committee here

But Cohen's testimony before lawmakers is just part of the overall Trump puzzle. For many Americans, the breadth and depth of various investigations into the president's dealings have made the overall story difficult to unravel.

To help untangle and explain what is known so far, CNBC created the visual guide below, focusing mainly on Cohen, to link together various episodes and people in the wider intrigue surrounding the Trump White House.

This interactive page also serves as a road map to CNBC's coverage of all aspects of the story, with links to relevant reporting, up until Wednesday's testimony.