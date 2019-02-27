Shares of Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands plunge on weak forecast, mixed holiday results

L Brands, owner of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Work, on Wednesday reported mixed results in the holiday quarter that sent shares of the company down 9 percent.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $2.14, adjusted, vs. $2.07 expected

Revenue: $4.85 billion vs. $4.88 billion expected

L Brands reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $540 million, or $1.94 per share, down from $664 million, or $2.33 per share a year earlier.

Excluding items, L Brands earned $2.14 per share, beating the the $2.07 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

It delivered net sales of $4.85 billion, missing expectations of $4.88 billion.

L Brands said it expects earnings for 2019 will fall between $2.20 and $2.60 a share. That includes break-even earnings per share result in its first quarter.