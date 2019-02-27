Samsung has an amazing new Galaxy phone, but it's facing the same problems as the iPhone

Samsung introduced four new Galaxy S10 phones earlier this month, and I've been testing one of the higher-end models, the Galaxy S10+, for the past several days. It's one of the best Android phones you can buy if you're willing to spend $1,000 or more for it.

And that price is the key point because fewer people are willing to spend that kind of money on a phone now that carrier subsidies have changed and people are holding on to their phones for much longer than ever before. That means the Galaxy S10+ isn't in a position to steal sales away from Apple in the way that Chinese brands like Huawei and Xiaomi have by offering premium phones at cheaper prices.

The Galaxy S10+, as great as it is, is a reminder that smartphone innovation has plateaued when it comes to offering must-have features. While the screen is lovely and the cameras are awesome, they aren't leaps and bounds better than what your phone likely already has. Maybe when folding phones come down in price more people will want to spend a lot of money to upgrade, but not yet.