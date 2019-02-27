Politics

'Shame on you, Mr. Jordan': Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen battles top Republican during fiery testimony

  • President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen tore into the House Oversight Committee's Republican leader during his testimony on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.
  • Cohen snapped at the committee's ranking member Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, after the congressman claimed Cohen was disputing a federal court's findings in his criminal case, and that he was remorseless for the crimes to which he has pleaded guilty.
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen tore into Rep. Jim Jordan, the House Oversight Committee's Republican leader, during dramatic testimony Wednesday on Capitol Hill – telling him at one point, "Shame on you."

Cohen snapped at Jordan, of Ohio, after the ranking Republican claimed Cohen was disputing a federal court's findings in his criminal case, and that he was remorseless for the crimes to which he has pleaded guilty.

"His remorse is nonexistent," Jordan said. "He just debated a member of Congress, saying, 'I really didn't do anything wrong with the false bank things that I'm guilty of and going to prison for.'"

"Mr. Jordan, that's not what I said," Cohen responded. "And you know that that's not what I said."

"I pled guilty and I take responsibility for my actions," Cohen continued. "Shame on you, Mr. Jordan. That's not what I said."

