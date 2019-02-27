President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen tore into Rep. Jim Jordan, the House Oversight Committee's Republican leader, during dramatic testimony Wednesday on Capitol Hill – telling him at one point, "Shame on you."

Cohen snapped at Jordan, of Ohio, after the ranking Republican claimed Cohen was disputing a federal court's findings in his criminal case, and that he was remorseless for the crimes to which he has pleaded guilty.

"His remorse is nonexistent," Jordan said. "He just debated a member of Congress, saying, 'I really didn't do anything wrong with the false bank things that I'm guilty of and going to prison for.'"

"Mr. Jordan, that's not what I said," Cohen responded. "And you know that that's not what I said."

"I pled guilty and I take responsibility for my actions," Cohen continued. "Shame on you, Mr. Jordan. That's not what I said."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.