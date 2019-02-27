Square falls after giving weak Q1 earnings guidance

Square reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' expectations on Wednesday. Guidance for the first quarter though, was weaker than expected.

Here's how the company did compared with Refinitiv consensus estimates:

Earnings: 14 cents per share vs. 13 cents per share, forecast by Refinitiv

Adjusted revenue: $464 million vs. $454 million, forecast by Refinitiv

Shares fell more than 7 percent following Square's quarterly report.

The company brought in $464 million of adjusted revenue for the fourth quarter, a 64 percent rise year over year. Square reported adjusted earnings per share of 14 cents, a 6 cent bump from a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based company, run by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, issued earnings-per-share guidance for the first quarter between 6 and 8 cents. Wall Street was looking for 11 cents. Its revenue guidance for the first quarter was in line with analysts' expectations.

Subscription and services-based revenue, a closely watched metric by Wall Street, was a bright spot. The company reported $194 million in that portion of revenue, 144 percent jump year over year. For the full year, Square notched $592 million in subscription and services-based revenue, up 134 percent year over year.

Square's peer-to-peer Cash App had another break-out quarter with more than 15 million monthly active customers in December 2018, more than double what it was a year earlier.

"Cash App more than doubled its monthly active customers, and products launched in the past five years are now more than half of our adjusted revenue," Square CEO Jack Dorsey told CNBC in a statement.

The payment company announced it hired Amrita Ahuja as its new CFO in January. Wednesday marks her first earnings call in the position, filling former CFO Sarah Friar's void after she stepped down last year. Ahuja held the same position at Blizzard Entertainment, a division of Blizzard.

Last quarter , the company beat analysts' expectations on earnings and revenue but came up slightly short on forward guidance. Subscription and services-based revenue was especially strong, up 155 percent year over year.

The stock has rallied 40 percent this year, and more than 70 percent year over year. Square shares were slightly higher ahead of the earnings announcement, trading near $78.95.

— CNBC's Deidre Bosa contributed reporting.