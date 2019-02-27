Trade Representative Lighthizer says deal must not be just China purchases, but include enforcement

China needs to do more than just buy more U.S. goods before the two countries strike a permanent trade deal, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Wednesday.

"We can compete with anyone in the world, but we must have rule, enforced rules, that make sure market outcomes and not state capitalism and technology theft determine winners," Lighthizer said in testimony to the House Ways and Means committee.

Lighthizer's testimony comes after President Donald Trump pushed back a key early March deadline for the U.S. and China to strike a trade deal. Trump cited "significant progress" for pushing back the deadline.

