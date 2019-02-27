President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen plans to deliver an explosive testimony before U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday, according to a draft copy of his opening remarks to Congress.

The former so-called "fixer" for Trump — who once said he would take a bullet for the president — is set to say he is ashamed of his "misplaced loyalty" to Trump.

"I am ashamed that I chose to take part in concealing Mr. Trump's illicit acts rather than listening to my own conscience," Cohen plans to say on Wednesday.

"I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is. He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat."