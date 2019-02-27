Volvo unveils Tesla Model 3 rival Polestar 2

Electric performance brand Polestar unveiled its first fully electric vehicle on Wednesday in a bid to steal buyers away from Tesla's Model 3.

The car is the first volume model from Volvo's former performance sub-brand, which was spun out in 2017 to be a high-end electric vehicle brand.

The Polestar 2 is the first electric car to compete with the Tesla Model 3, with a starting price of 39,900 euros ($45,400), the company said. There will also be a launch edition made during the vehicle's first 12 months of production that starts at 59,900 euros ($68,200).

The vehicle is a further step into the world of electrification for Polestar. The brand's first vehicle was the Polestar 1, a plug-in hybrid. The new vehicle has more than 400 horsepower, and can go from 0-100 kilometers per hour in 5 seconds. It will also be one of the first cars in the world to base its infotainment system on Google's Android system, and will have Google Maps, and Google Assistant built into the system.

The vehicle will be built in China and will be available in 2020.