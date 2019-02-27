Watch US Trade Rep Robert Lighthizer testify in front of House members

[The stream is slated to start at 10 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will testify in front of the House Ways and Means committee on Wednesday.

His testimony comes as China and the U.S. try to strike a deal to avoid a full-blown trade war. The two countries have slapped tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods since last year.

Tensions between China and the U.S. have eased recently. President Donald Trump agreed this week to push back indefinitely a key early March deadline, citing "significant progress between the two countries.

