Bumble is launching a women-first networking tool that lets recruiters exclude men

Bumble is launching a women-only filter for its professional networking tool, Bumble Bizz.

The Women in Bizz feature, which can be turned on or off in app settings, excludes men from a user's pool of potential connections. The idea is to help a traditionally underrepresented workforce connect and build support systems outside the office.

The tool is a sort of extension of Bumble's core women-first mission. The popular dating app lets women make the first move and message their romantic matches first. Now it's helping traditionally outnumbered female employees build out a women-only network.

"Representation is critically important for women, especially in traditionally male dominated industries," CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd said in a statement to CNBC. "We're helping women connect with other women to show them what's possible and give them resources as they build their careers."

Bumble Bizz, launched in late 2017, is often used by recruiters or hiring managers to find new talent. Limiting the potential pool could help women compete for jobs in male-dominated industries.

"We hope women embrace the opportunity to help foster each others' development and ask for the time they may not be getting in the work place," the company said in a statement.

