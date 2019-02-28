Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer Remix: These are the market's riskiest sectors

  • Cannabis and Chinese companies "remind me of crypto at all times and I don't want to hurt you," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.
  • "I always say there's no room for 'woulda, choulda, soulda' in this business," but I'm going to review the stocks I wish I pushed harder, the "Mad Money" host says.
  • "When you see a guy blow out his shoe, get hurt, and it doesn't send the stock down," you buy it, he says.
Cramer Remix: These are the market's riskiest sectors   

CNBC's Jim Cramer took the time on Thursday to explain why he will not recommend investors to buy any cannabis or Chinese company stocks—outside of a handful of names.

The "Mad Money" host gave a number of reasons why he thinks there are a lot of risks to consider in both markets.

In the cannabis group, Cramer said he likes Canopy, Cronos, and GW Pharma, whose CEO he interviewed on Wednesday.

Out of the Chinese market, Cramer recommends buying Alibaba, a company he likened to Amazon. In addition to China's biggest ecommerce business, he likes Baidu and Nio if the stocks pullback. He did warn viewers, however, that he has not done his homework on the latter company, the connected electric vehicle manufacturer that has gained more than 50 percent this year.

"These are the two riskiest areas of the market, people. They remind me of crypto at all times and I don't want to hurt you," Cramer said. "At least when these best of breed names that I just mentioned go down, I can tell you to buy more because they're worth picking up into weakness."

Click here to hear why Cramer is cautious about cannabis and Chinese stocks.

Kick me

retired mistakes
MekkelWilliam | Getty Images

Cramer reminded viewers on Thursday that he doesn't like to distract himself by second guessing things.

"I always say there's no room for 'woulda, choulda, soulda' in this business ... Always think forward—eye on the prize—never backwards," the host said. "But at the end of a fabulous month capping off 10 straight weeks of gains, even when we pull a little back today ... I can't resist."

Cramer ran through a number of stocks that he's kicking himself over for letting them get away.

Click here to find out what stocks Cramer missed.

This is just the early stage

Andy Jassy, CEO Amazon Web Services, speaks at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S., October 25, 2016.
Andy Jassy, CEO Amazon Web Services, speaks at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S., October 25, 2016.

Amazon's cloud services business has been growing exponentially, but the company still has a long way to go, the division's CEO Andy Jassy told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday.

With $30 billion of revenue run rate and 45 percent year-over-year growth, Amazon Web Services is just getting started, he said.

"It's the early stages of the meat of early enterprise and public sector adoption in the U.S.," Jassy said. "Outside the U.S., they're 12 to 36 months behind, depending on the country and industry. So it's still really early days."

Listen to the full interview about AWS here.

Thawing the frozen fish

Stefan Descheemaeker, chief executive officer of Nomad Holdings Ltd., speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Christopher Goodney | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Stefan Descheemaeker, chief executive officer of Nomad Holdings Ltd., speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

Nomad Foods' share price climbed 6-plus percent Thursday off of its latest quarterly earnings. The British frozen food company has been growing because it is reinvesting in its brands, CEO Stefan Descheemaeker told Cramer.

Fish makes up about 40 percent of the company's business, he said. While millennials have been a key customer base for Nomad Foods in the U.S., the trend is the same abroad.

"They're absolutely similar [in Europe] ... These are exactly the same theme," he said. "It's about health and wellness, it's a convenience, it's sustainability, and it's affordable."

Click here to find out how the company is performing across seas.

Announcing a new acquisition

Informatica CEO Anil Chakravarthy
Source: Informatica
Informatica CEO Anil Chakravarthy

The CEO of Informatica, a private enterprise cloud data management company that once traded on the Nasdaq, told Cramer that the company has made an acquisition of a startup in Toronto to help its clients boost personalized engagement.

Anil Chakravarthy, who heads Informatica, said they bought Allsight because it's the leader in AI-powered customer insights and can expand their business-user engagement.

"That's the kind of platform that's driving all of these next generation of user data in companies like life sciences companies," he said.

Watch the full interview here.

Cramer's lightning round: A blown-out shoe can't send this stock down

In Cramer's lightning round, the "Mad Money" host ran through his thoughts about callers' stock picks:

Crown Castle International Corp.: Buy. "Pretty simple. The tower stocks work. Could be rolling out coverage of tower stocks very quickly. We're doing 5G by the week."

Lumentum Holdings Inc.: "Man, that's just a heartbreaking stock. That thing is just too hard. It has really crushed people and then it's made people. Too volatile."

Nike Inc.: "Nike is a buy, buy, buy. You know what, I gotta tell you something: when you see a guy blow out his shoe, get hurt, and it doesn't send the stock down I gotta tell you. And by the way—clinic. They put on a clinic when they do their quarter. Clinic."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Amazon.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
NKE
---
LITE
---
EXPD
---
INGN
---
CCI
---
NOMD
---
NIO
---
BIDU
---
AMZN
---
BABA
---
GW2
---
CRON
---
CGC
---

Cramer's New Book

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...