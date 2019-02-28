Most global finance chiefs now think Brexit will happen without a deal, CNBC survey says

A majority of financial executives in boardrooms around the world don't believe U.K. lawmakers will approve a formal Brexit deal, according to a CNBC survey.

Britain and Northern Ireland are set to leave the European Union in a little over four weeks but, as yet, no agreement has been agreed between London and Brussels that also commands a simple majority of U.K. lawmakers.

Fears exist that Britain could crash out of Europe and default to World Trade Organization rules which would incur heavy import and export tariffs as well as cause possible delays to goods at the border.

According to the latest CNBC Global CFO Council quarterly survey, published Thursday, 40.7 percent of chief financial officers (CFOs) now see "no deal" as the most probable option. Thirty-seven percent of respondents still think Britain can put together an arrangement, while more than 22 percent say they don't know.

The latest data set marks an important shift from the fourth quarter of 2018 when a more than half of respondents forecast a deal would be done and only 16 percent tipped an exit with no deal in place.