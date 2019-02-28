GM global manufacturing chief will reportedly join Amazon

Amazon has reportedly hired GM's outgoing executive vice president of global manufacturing, Alicia Boler Davis. In a press statement GM said Boler Davis would be replaced by Gerald Johnson.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Boler Davis' joining Amazon citing sources familiar. Amazon declined to comment.

GM recently initiated a broad restructuring effort to save the company some $6 billion in costs through 2020.

Amazon recently invested in two automotive tech firms. It led a $700 million investment in electric vehicle makers, Rivian. Rivian's all-electric pickup and SUV could pose a direct challenge to established truck manufacturers like General Motors. Amazon also invested in a $530 million round of funding for Aurora, a startup developing autonomous systems that could rival those from GM Cruise. The company is already hauling some cargo in self-driving trucks from a startup called Embargo.

While Amazon is investing in automotive tech, it's not known whether the e-commerce and cloud computing titan will seek to manufacture its own driverless cars. Boler Davis' experience could also be useful as Amazon seeks to automate its warehouses and other facilities.