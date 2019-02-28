Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: HP, Tesla, Best Buy, General Electric, Boeing

"Since fall 2017, DG's stock has risen 44% (from 11/15/17) vs. the S&P 500 up 9% over the same time frame... We commend management for executing well and gaining market share in a competitive environment, as reflected in our forecasted 2.9% comp in 2018 while the company drives fill-in trips through initiatives gaining traction (e.g. remodels, perishables, health & beauty, housewares)... Notably, stock appreciation over the past 12 months has been multiple driven, with valuation now sitting two turns above the 3- and 5-year averages and near the high-end of its historical range.. Meanwhile, we have concurrently seen guidance revised downward.. We expect management to introduce 2019 plans in line with the long-term growth algorithm – i.e. EPS up at least 10% (DB 10.6%, or $6.67, vs. Street $6.65) – but likely leaving little to no upside ahead... We call out SG&A growth as a notable risk against upside to numbers, as our $6.67 for next year's EPS incorporates 7.0% growth, abating somewhat from our forecasted 9.5% in 2018 and 10.6% in 2017 (despite lapping the extra week in 2016). Continued increases in pressure from wages and labor could keep this line item elevated..."