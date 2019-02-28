Tesla suspends orders ahead of announcement. Redirects website

The wait is almost over, even if no one knows what we're waiting for.

Electric carmaker Tesla suspended all orders on its website and redirected users to a page teasing a mystery announcement CEO Elon Musk said is coming at 5 p.m. ET Thursday.

Users who attempt to go to any of the company's ordering pages are redirected to a site that says: "The wait is almost over. Great things are launching at 2pm."

Whatever Tesla will launch is still a mystery. Investors have been expecting updates on several fronts, including the arrival of Tesla's long-promised $35,000 Model 3, a version of the sedan Tesla has been promising since it unveiled the car in 2016.

