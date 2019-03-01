Cramer Remix: This stock was left for dead - Now it has my blessing 8 Mins Ago | 01:03

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has caught his attention as a top performer with strong guidance in 2019.

The "Mad Money" host said the company stands out because it's the biggest winner in the cruise line category and the stock has risen 40 percent so far this year. The industry was left for dead in September as investors worried about the market overcrowding and industry prices slipped, he said.

Now Cramer is giving the green light on Norwegian Cruise at current levels because the line defied those concerns after giving a strong earnings report last week.

"They're confident about the future. Look, their biggest brands, 80 percent of their capacity for 2019 has already been booked," he said. "For 2020, they've booked a third, and that's at higher prices. I like this."

In addition to that, Norwegian is benefiting from cheaper oil prices, which is one of its biggest costs.

"You've got my blessing to buy Norwegian Cruise right here," he said.

But Norwegian is not the only stock cruising higher this year. Cramer noted that the S&P 500 is up nearly 19 percent and the Nasdaq is up 22 percent since bottoming out the day after Christmas. Nearly 490 of the stocks on the S&P 500 are in positive territory since hitting lows in the fourth quarter.

