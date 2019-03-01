Credit Suisse on stocks: 'We love China at the moment'

Credit Suisse sees further upside for the Chinese markets, even after shares on the mainland made their largest monthly gain in almost four years in February.

"I think (the) China market is going to go up from here, all the signs are there," Suresh Tantia, a senior investment strategist at Credit Suisse's Asia-Pacific CIO Office, told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Friday. "If you're a global equity fund manager, I think you need to be in China."

Tantia said there were a number of reasons behind his positive take on China.

One such factor was optimism over the state of the ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations, he said: "There have been signs that, most likely, we will see some sort of deal taking place in the next few months."

Furthermore, he added, China's economy appears to be stabilizing despite the weak February manufacturing numbers from the country.