Grocery store stocks take a beating on report that Amazon will launch its own chain of supermarkets

Amazon is planning to open its own grocery stores in the U.S. at a lower price point than Whole Foods, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. The company is planning to open dozens of the stores, according to the Journal, with the first one opening in Los Angeles as early as the end of this year.

Walmart and Kroger both dipped sharply on the news.

Amazon is getting ready to expand even further in early 2020 with two more leases already signed for other grocery locations. It's unclear whether the new stores will be branded as Amazon markets, though the Journal reported the chain will be separate from the Whole Foods brand.

Amazon initially made waves in the grocery industry when it announced in 2017 its plans to buy Whole Foods, a high end retailer that prides itself on upscale produce.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.