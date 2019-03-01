"Our downgrade is based on the following: (1) The helium supply shortage is now expected to persist throughout 2019, which is a step change from management's earlier commentary that the situation was likely to improve with the opening of new refining facilities... PRTY is currently at 60-70% helium allocation vs. ~80-85% normally and expects the shortfall to continue at these levels in 2019. (2) We see risk to PRTY's backhalf-weighted ~1% comp guidance for 2019 that will likely weigh on the stock until disproved... Peeling back the onion, PRTY laps ~70 bps of net headwinds in 2018 (helium shortage and supply chain disruptions in China, offset by the tailwinds from the lapping of hurricanes and search-engine related glitch in 2017), while management expects 50-100 bps drag from continued helium shortage in 2019. This suggests the underlying core comp is expected to be ~1% in FY19... Although we believe the IP pipeline in 2019 is strong, we remain skeptical about the magnitude of expected acceleration as PRTY only posted a flattish underlying comp despite a flush consumer environment in 2018... We are modeling FY19 comp at 0.6%. (3) PRTY ended the year with 25% inventory growth YoY against a sales growth of 2.4%, about half of which was the result of sales underperformance in 2018, which we believe poses meaningful markdown risks as management expects inventory to be a source of cash to paydown debt in 2019... Lastly, the CFO is leaving and it's unclear what will drive growth for the retail concept given prior efforts and considering we just passed through one of the most buoyant consumer environments in 2018..."