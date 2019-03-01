Pakistan closed its air space, forcing airlines into drastic reroutes

Pakistan's escalating conflict with India this week disrupted commercial aviation after the country shut down its air space on Wednesday, forcing several international airlines to cancel or reroute their flights.

When contacted by CNBC, a representative for the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority in Karachi declined to confirm a report that four airports are set to partially open on Friday and commercial flights will fully resume from Monday.

The representative pointed CNBC to the agency's website and added, "We're waiting for further orders." No further details were available on the agency's website.

This comes after Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan announced Thursday that the country will return a captured pilot "as a peace gesture" to India.

Pakistan is an important corridor for planes flying between Asia and Europe and the Middle East, meaning the closure of its air space affects hundreds of flights.

As of Friday afternoon during Asian hours, planes were flying around Pakistan, with a large number of them going over the Persian Gulf, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.