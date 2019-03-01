New York may seem like a 'bargain' for some of Hong Kong's homebuyers

Trade uncertainties have weighed on property investors' sentiments in Hong Kong, pushing some to consider residential properties as far-flung as the U.S. and the U.K., according to industry experts.

For six straight years, Chinese investors have been the top foreign buyers of U.S. residential properties — both in terms of the number of units, as well as the dollar value, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). In some cases, the buyers are willing to even purchase homes without first visiting the properties overseas.

That trend was readily apparent at a November sales event in Hong Kong.

Asia Bankers Club, a firm that specializes in investments in assets including global properties, has sold several units in 125 Greenwich Street — a yet-to-be-completed 88-story building in New York's financial district — and was seeking to entice more buyers.﻿

"Where the market is in Hong Kong in terms of prices, where the market is in the U.K. in terms of how expensive on a price-per-square-foot basis, it actually makes New York look like a bargain," said Scott Allison, a real estate broker at Douglas Elliman, a listing partner of Asia Bankers Club. "Being a New Yorker, (it) is hard to comprehend our city being a bargain, but in comparison, it is."