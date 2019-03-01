President Donald Trump had "the absolute right" to order that his son-in-law Jared Kushner be given top-secret security clearance over White House concerns — if that is in fact what happened — Trump's senior advisor Kellyanne Conway said Friday.

Also Friday, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, sent a letter to White House counsel Pat Cipollone demanding "full and immediate compliance" with the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee's pending request for document and witness interviews about the circumstances of Kushner's security clearance.

"Today, I am writing in light of grave new reports that—just eight days after the Committee launched this investigation—President Trump may have falsely claimed that he played no role in the security clearance process," wrote Cummings, the committee's chairman.

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that Trump last May ordered his then-chief of staff John Kelly to give Kushner, himself a senior Trump adviser, top-secret security clearance despite objections from White House counsel Donald McGahn and worries about Kushner from the CIA.

The Times report contradicts repeated denials by Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump — Kushner's wife — that the president did not order aides to give Kushner that level of security clearance after sustained concerns about him from intelligence agencies.