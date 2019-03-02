Microsoft on Friday launched a new tool inside the Excel app for Android — it's coming to iPhones soon — that lets you take a picture of a spreadsheet and import it right into Excel. When it works, it means you don't need to manually re-enter data into Excel, which is huge if you have a lot of printed data and can't copy and paste the spreadsheet you're looking at.

We tested it out and found it could be hit or miss. When we took pictures of really big spreadsheets, the kind that you'd probably most likely want to use this tool for, instead of having to re-enter all of that data, it didn't work. There were sometimes hundreds of errors that had to be cleaned up.

But, when we took a picture of a smaller spreadsheet, like one with a few columns for a grocery list, it worked just fine. Our guess is this will improve over time, but it's worth trying since it's a free add-on feature for Excel anyway. Even if it's not perfect, you can get some of the data imported with just a picture.

Here's how to take a picture of a spreadsheet and import it into Excel.