Arthur Blank's next stadium revolution: Going cashless

Arthur Blank hopes to revolutionize the stadium experience yet again. AMB Group, which owns Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, announced Monday it will become the first pro sports stadium to implement a completely cashless model.

This will apply to all sporting events and nearly every concert, effective Sunday, March 10.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is home to the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and Major League Soccer's Atlanta United and was the home for Super Bowl LIII last month.

Whether fans are buying a $1.50 hot dog, purchasing merchandise or even a game ticket — cash will no longer be accepted. The goal is to dramatically speed up transactions to keep fans from spending unnecessary time waiting in lines.

"Arthur Blank repeatedly challenges us to find innovative ways to further improve operations across our businesses," said Steve Cannon, AMB Group CEO. Cannon says the success of the concession price reductions gave them the confidence to move to a cash-free stadium.

For fans that don't carry a credit card, the stadium will provide 10 reverse ATM machines. Fans insert cash and get back a Visa Debit card. Cannon says AMB Group will pick up the transaction fee on these ATMs. "A little investment to make it as seamless as possible for fans," said Cannon.