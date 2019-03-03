Review: BMW packs the X5 SUV with impressive high-tech options and signature engine

BMW has long been known as a company that puts driving dynamics first. But as the market shifts away from sports sedans, the folks in Munich have had to double down on technology to best cross-country rivals Mercedes and Audi.

With the newest generation of cars and crossovers, BMW is proving they're ready for the fight. Not only do they offer cutting-edge technology, but they integrate it in a way that's intuitive and pleasant to use.

The X5 is the latest redesigned BMW to get the full suite of tech goodies, elevating the big Bimmer from a middling performer to one of the more exciting options in the class. If you can get by without a third row of seats — available in rivals like the Audi Q7, Volvo XC90 and Lexus RX — the X5 is a fantastic option. If you need that practicality, you have to step up to the brand-new X7.