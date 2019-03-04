Asia Markets

Asia markets gain amid hopes of US-China trade deal

  • Shares in Japan, South Korea and Australia advanced in morning trade.
  • The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the U.S. and China are "in the final stage of completing a trade deal," with Beijing offering to lower tariffs on U.S. products in categories ranging from chemicals to autos.

Stocks in Asia rose on Monday morning following a report that China is offering to lower tariffs on certain U.S. products as part of a trade deal with America.

Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.83 percent in early trade while the Topix gained 0.77 percent as shares of robot maker Fanuc jumped 2.15 percent.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi advanced 0.72 percent as industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics saw its stock rise 1.77 percent.

In Australia, the ASX 200 rose 0.58 percent in morning trade, with almost all sectors advancing.

Symbol
Name
Price
  
Change
%Change
NIKKEI
---
HSI
---
ASX 200
---
SHANGHAI
---
KOSPI
---
CNBC 100
---

US-China trade deal progress

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the U.S. and China are "in the final stage of completing a trade deal," with Beijing offering to lower tariffs on U.S. products in categories ranging from chemicals to autos. For its part, Washington is considering eliminating most if not all of the trade sanctions placed on Chinese goods last year, according to the Journal.

Bloomberg News reported Friday that the final deal is being prepared and that the pact could be signed by President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping within weeks.

A summit between the two leaders could happen sometime in March, according to both Bloomberg and the Journal.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, was at 96.390 after seeing highs close to 96.6 last week. That followed comments by U.S. President Donald Trump over the weekend on the impact of a strong greenback on the American economy.

The Japanese yen traded at 111.94 against the dollar after seeing highs around 110.4 in the previous week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7098 after it touched highs beyond $0.716 last week.

— Reuters and CNBC's Dan Mangan contributed to this report.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
593
---
6954.T
---
AUD/USD
---
USD/JPY
---
USD INDEX
---
ASX 200
---
NIKKEI
---
HSI
---
KOSPI
---
ASX 200
---
.NKXQ
---
NIKKEI
---
SHANGHAI
---