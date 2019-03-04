Asia markets gain amid hopes of US-China trade deal

Stocks in Asia rose on Monday morning following a report that China is offering to lower tariffs on certain U.S. products as part of a trade deal with America.

Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.83 percent in early trade while the Topix gained 0.77 percent as shares of robot maker Fanuc jumped 2.15 percent.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi advanced 0.72 percent as industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics saw its stock rise 1.77 percent.

In Australia, the ASX 200 rose 0.58 percent in morning trade, with almost all sectors advancing.