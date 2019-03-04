Trading Nation

Foot Locker's rally isn't done—this analyst sees 24% more upside

Foot Locker sprints higher, and it could have further to run
Foot Locker sprints higher, and could have further to run   

Foot Locker's strong earnings for the holiday season could have its stock sprinting back to its all-time highs, Piper Jaffray's Craig Johnson says.

At $63.07 as of Friday's close, shares of the athletic shoemaker are up nearly 38 percent in the last year, and almost 19 percent year to date. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $68 on Friday after spending most of 2018 trying to recover from its late-2017 low of $28.42. And they were aiming higher in Monday's premarket.

"From our perspective, you've got about 24 percent upside from here," Johnson, Piper's technical market strategist, said Friday on CNBC's "Trading Nation," pointing to a key technical barrier that Foot Locker's shares just breached.

"If you look at the lows that were made in '17 in this stock and then you look at the price action over the last nine months, you've been essentially consolidating," Johnson said. "With [Friday's] price action, we've now broken [the] top side of that consolidation range, and the size of that setup really suggests a measured objective really back to the old highs at about $78."

Foot Locker last touched the $78 level in December 2016. Now, Johnson thinks a combination of under-the-radar catalysts can get it there again.

"You ... can see that the valuation argument is kind of below the five-year average. You still have a lot of the analysts on the Street that are either neutral on the stock or underweight," he said. "So we think it's a good trade in here, and, again, I'll call it a trade back to the old highs, about 24 percent higher. So we'd continue to be a buyer of the stock in here."

Point View Wealth Management's John Petrides said Foot Locker's surge speaks to a broader message retail stocks are sending: retail isn't exactly dead.

"For the last two or three years, investors have been trying to put the death nail into retailers, and they continue to defy the odds," he said on "Trading Nation." "Foot Locker [is] clearly one of them."

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
WSM
---
FL
---

More From Trading Nation

Videos

Trades to Watch

Trader Bios

About

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

Michael Santoli

Michael Santoli joined CNBC in October 2015 as a Senior Markets Commentator, based at the network's Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.  Santoli brings his extensive markets expertise to CNBC's Business Day programming, with a regular appearance on CNBC's “Closing Bell (M-F, 3PM-5PM ET).   In addition, he contributes to CNBCand CNBC PRO, writing regular articles and creating original digital videos.

Previously, Santoli was a Senior Columnist at Yahoo Finance, where he wrote analysis and commentary on the stock market, corporate news and the economy. He also appeared on Yahoo Finance video programs, where he offered insights on the most important business stories of the day, and was a regular contributor to CNBC and other networks.

Follow Michael Santoli on Twitter @michaelsantoli

Read more

Connect

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...