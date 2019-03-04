Steven Spielberg is trying to change the rules so Netflix can't win an Oscar

Netflix responded to criticism over its inclusion in the Oscars by saying its streaming platform has made movies more accessible.

The company's original production "Roma" was nominated for 10 Academy Awards this year and won three. It was widely tipped to win the best picture award but lost out to "Green Book."

Netflix's inclusion in the awards has come under fire, with claims the company does not take steps to meet studio standards — such as reporting its films' box office earnings. Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg — who is also a member of the organization that gives out the awards — is an outspoken critic of Netflix's nominations. According to IndieWire, he's attempting to convince the rest of The Academy to shut the streaming giant's movies out of the Oscars when it meets next month.

But in an indirect response to critics, Netflix tweeted on Sunday that it "loves cinema" and provides filmmakers with "more ways to share art."

"Here are some things we also love: access for people who can't always afford, or live in towns without, theaters," the company said. "(And) letting everyone, everywhere enjoy releases at the same time."

