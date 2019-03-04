Tech

Steven Spielberg is trying to change the rules so Netflix can't win an Oscar

  • Streaming giant Netflix has faced backlash over its Oscar nominations.
  • The company responded to criticism over its inclusion in the awards in a tweet.
  • Netflix’s original production “Roma” was nominated for 10 Academy Awards at this year’s ceremony.
Steven Spielberg arrives at the premiere of 'Ready Player One' held at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Michael Tran | Getty Images
Netflix responded to criticism over its inclusion in the Oscars by saying its streaming platform has made movies more accessible.

The company's original production "Roma" was nominated for 10 Academy Awards this year and won three. It was widely tipped to win the best picture award but lost out to "Green Book."

Netflix's inclusion in the awards has come under fire, with claims the company does not take steps to meet studio standards — such as reporting its films' box office earnings. Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg — who is also a member of the organization that gives out the awards — is an outspoken critic of Netflix's nominations. According to IndieWire, he's attempting to convince the rest of The Academy to shut the streaming giant's movies out of the Oscars when it meets next month.

But in an indirect response to critics, Netflix tweeted on Sunday that it "loves cinema" and provides filmmakers with "more ways to share art."

"Here are some things we also love: access for people who can't always afford, or live in towns without, theaters," the company said. "(And) letting everyone, everywhere enjoy releases at the same time."

The tweet had been liked more than 25,000 times 16 hours after it was posted.

A spokesperson for Spielberg's production company Amblin told IndieWire last week: "Steven feels strongly about the difference between the streaming and theatrical situation. He'll be happy if the others will join (his campaign) when that comes up (at the Academy Board of Governors meeting)."

Spielberg has previously suggested that Netflix movies should instead be recognized by the Emmy Awards, arguing that the company produces TV movies.

