Pentagon awards Lockheed Martin nearly $1 billion for Saudi missile system deal

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon awarded Lockheed Martin $946 million on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the defense giants' THAAD missile defense system, the Defense Department announced Monday.

The multi-million dollar award is the first installment of what is expected to be a $15 billion deal.

In November, CNBC learned that Saudi Arabia signed a letter of offer and acceptance with the United States for Lockheed Martin's THAAD missile system, a significant step forward in the $15 billion deal.

Saudi officials, alongside their U.S. counterparts, signed the crucial government-to-government agreement on November 26, paving the way for the massive sale of 44 THAAD launchers, missiles and related equipment.