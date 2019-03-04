Here's what to expect from China's key government meeting which kicks off this week

Beijing is set to announce its economic growth target and endorse new rules around foreign investment in the next two weeks during its major annual parliamentary meeting: the National People's Congress.

The gathering of nearly 3,000 representatives from different strata of Chinese society is typically ceremonial in nature. The real power in the country lies in the Communist Party and its Politburo Standing Committee, headed right now by President Xi Jinping. But announcements made during the congress can shed some light on government policy.

This year's meeting also takes place as the international legal battle over Chinese telecom giant Huawei intensifies, and U.S.-China trade negotiations reach a critical point, with some reports saying a trade deal is close at hand.

The second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) will kick off on Tuesday morning and end next week Friday (Mar. 5-15), a spokesperson announced during a press conference Monday morning.