Salesforce shares slide on disappointing earnings and revenue forecast

Salesforce stock fell as much as 4 percent in extended trading on Monday after the cloud software company delivered weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue guidance.
Here are the key numbers for the fourth quarter:
- Earnings: 70 cents per share, excluding certain items, vs. 55 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.
- Revenue: $3.60 billion, vs. $3.56 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.
For fiscal 2019 and the latest quarter, revenue rose 26 percent, Salesforce said. Full-year revenue reached $13.28 billion.
Subscription and support revenue accounted for $3.38 billion of sales in the quarter, with professional services coming in at $228 million.
The stock traded lower on Salesforce's forecast for earnings per share of 60 cents to 61 cents on $3.67 billion to $3.68 in revenue in the fiscal first quarter. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had been looking for guidance of 63 cents in earnings per share, excluding certain items, on $3.70 billion in revenue.
Full-year guidance was in line with estimates. For the entire 2020 fiscal year Salesforce is forecasting $2.74 to $2.76 in earnings per share, excluding certain items, on $15.95 billion to $16.05 billion in revenue. Refinitiv estimates were $2.75 in earnings per share, excluding certain items, and revenue of $15.99 billion.
Salesforce shares have gained 16 percent this year and 30 percent in the past 12 months.
Executives will discuss the results with analysts on a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern time.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
WATCH: Salesforce can still do well in this market, says expert