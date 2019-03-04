Salesforce shares slide on disappointing earnings and revenue forecast

Salesforce stock fell as much as 4 percent in extended trading on Monday after the cloud software company delivered weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue guidance.

Here are the key numbers for the fourth quarter:

Earnings: 70 cents per share, excluding certain items, vs. 55 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

70 cents per share, excluding certain items, vs. 55 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $3.60 billion, vs. $3.56 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

For fiscal 2019 and the latest quarter, revenue rose 26 percent, Salesforce said. Full-year revenue reached $13.28 billion.

Subscription and support revenue accounted for $3.38 billion of sales in the quarter, with professional services coming in at $228 million.

The stock traded lower on Salesforce's forecast for earnings per share of 60 cents to 61 cents on $3.67 billion to $3.68 in revenue in the fiscal first quarter. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had been looking for guidance of 63 cents in earnings per share, excluding certain items, on $3.70 billion in revenue.

Full-year guidance was in line with estimates. For the entire 2020 fiscal year Salesforce is forecasting $2.74 to $2.76 in earnings per share, excluding certain items, on $15.95 billion to $16.05 billion in revenue. Refinitiv estimates were $2.75 in earnings per share, excluding certain items, and revenue of $15.99 billion.

Salesforce shares have gained 16 percent this year and 30 percent in the past 12 months.

Executives will discuss the results with analysts on a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern time.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

WATCH: Salesforce can still do well in this market, says expert