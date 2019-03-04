Dow futures higher on hopes of a China-US trade deal

U.S. stock index futures were higher Monday morning, on the back of renewed hopes in trade talks between the U.S. and China.

At around 03:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 67 points, indicating a positive open of more than 72 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen slightly higher.

Market players are focused on U.S.-China trade developments, amid mixed messages about the progress of talks between Washington and Beijing over the last days.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that China had proposed to bring down duties on certain American goods in an attempt to strike a deal with the Trump administration. The same report suggested that both countries are at the final stage of their negotiation, which could see the country's leaders meeting at a special summit to sign a trade deal soon.

Last week, the White House economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, told CNBC the two countries are making "fantastic" progress in their negotiations.

On the economic front, there will be construction spending figures out at 10 a.m. ET.

In the corporate calendar, Salesforce is expected to report after the bell.