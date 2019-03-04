Here are some of the fastest cars set to star at the Geneva International Motor Show

The Geneva International Motor Show in Switzerland has been an annual institution for over 100 years.

As the 2019 version gets underway, high volume car makers are struggling with a switch to electrification, changing travel habits as well as a backdrop of global trade tension.

But at the upper end of the market however, brands are still producing radical concepts and powerful new cars, all of course with a hefty price tag.

CNBC takes a look at some of the fastest cars in history that are being unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show this year.

  • Ferrari's Tributo is its most powerful V8 ever

    Ferrari will take the wraps off their mid-engine sports car in Switzerland this week. The 3.9 liter twin-turbocharged Italian supercar has a claimed 0-62 miles per hour (mph) in 2.9 seconds. The car is described as the most powerful V8 Ferrari ever built. Available from 2020 but pricing details are not known.

    Source: Ferrari

  • When a supercar isn't enough

    Automobili Pininfarina will debut its all-new electric Battista "hypercar" at Geneva. A hypercar is used to describe the top fraction of supercars. The Battista produces 1,900 brake horsepower, reportedly making it the most powerful road car ever produced. Pininfarina also claims the Battista will have a top speed of more than 250 miles per hour.

    Source: Automobili Pininfarina

  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder goes topless

    Lamborghini's Huracan Evo latest version has taken its roof off. The Huracan Evo Spyder starts at $287,400 before fees but will get you to 62 mph in 3.2 seconds. Top speed is a 202 mph.

    Source: Lamborghini

  • Aston Martin's mystery reveal

    Aston Martin has already stunned petrolheads with its Valkyrie hypercar which sells for more than $2 million a pop. Now the U.K. engineer is said to be revealing a sister car with a codename "Project 003." Due to be based on a petrol-electric hybrid engine, only 500 of the road-legal cars will be built.

    Source: Aston Martin

  • Ginetta takes to the stage

    Another British racing car manufacturer, Ginetta, is revealing its new new road-going supercar in Geneva. Reported to hold a top speed of 200 mph, the unnamed car is rumoured to be fully complete and ready to drive. The 6-liter car has been developed by former Le Mans winner Lawrence Tomlinson. No price as yet.

    Source: Ginetta

