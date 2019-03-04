Here are some of the fastest cars set to star at the Geneva International Motor Show

The Geneva International Motor Show in Switzerland has been an annual institution for over 100 years.

As the 2019 version gets underway, high volume car makers are struggling with a switch to electrification, changing travel habits as well as a backdrop of global trade tension.

But at the upper end of the market however, brands are still producing radical concepts and powerful new cars, all of course with a hefty price tag.

CNBC takes a look at some of the fastest cars in history that are being unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show this year.