Three options strategies for the week: March 4, 2019

The Final Call: FB & TSLA   

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Mike Khouw and Carter Worth outlined a call spread risk reversal trade in Facebook.

Mike Khouw also broke down a bearish put calendar trade in Tesla.

Dan Nathan illustrated a bullish call spread trade in Western Digital.

Trader disclosure: Dan is long XLU March Put Spread. Long INTC July Call Spread. Long C April put spread. Long XLI April put spread. NKE long April put spread. XRT April put spread. Mike Khouw is long TSLA puts.

