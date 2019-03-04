Three options strategies for the week: March 4, 2019

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.
Mike Khouw and Carter Worth outlined a call spread risk reversal trade in Facebook.
Mike Khouw also broke down a bearish put calendar trade in Tesla.
Dan Nathan illustrated a bullish call spread trade in Western Digital.
Trader disclosure: Dan is long XLU March Put Spread. Long INTC July Call Spread. Long C April put spread. Long XLI April put spread. NKE long April put spread. XRT April put spread. Mike Khouw is long TSLA puts.