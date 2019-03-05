Air India crew instructed to say 'hail the motherland' after every announcement

Air India, the government-owned national carrier for India, has instructed its cabin crew members to end every inflight announcement with the phrase "Jai Hind," which translates to "hail the motherland."

In a memo issued by director of operations Captain Amitabh Singh on Tuesday, crew were instructed that they were all required to comply "with immediate effect."

The directive instructed crew members to make the declaration "after a slight pause and with much fervour."

Air India, which has failed to turn a profit since 2007, was mocked on social media over the memo.