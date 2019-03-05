Business News

Air India crew instructed to say 'hail the motherland' after every announcement

  • Air India sent a memo to all staff informing crew members that they will be required to end each inflight announcement with “Jai Hind.”
  • The statement translates to “hail the motherland.”
  • According to the memo, the requirement will apply with immediate effect.
An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner seen landing at London Heathrow airport.
Fabrizio Gandolfo | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images
Air India, the government-owned national carrier for India, has instructed its cabin crew members to end every inflight announcement with the phrase "Jai Hind," which translates to "hail the motherland."

In a memo issued by director of operations Captain Amitabh Singh on Tuesday, crew were instructed that they were all required to comply "with immediate effect."

The directive instructed crew members to make the declaration "after a slight pause and with much fervour."

Air India, which has failed to turn a profit since 2007, was mocked on social media over the memo.

India is expected to hold a general election between April and May. According to Indian newspaper The Economic Times, the "Jai Hind" announcement is "in line with the mood of the nation."

A spokesperson for Air India was not immediately available when contacted by CNBC.