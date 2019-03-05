Asia Markets

Stocks in Asia set to slip following Wall Street declines

  • Stocks in Japan, South Korea and Australia slipped in morning trade.
  • Meanwhile, China is set to kick off a major annual parliamentary meeting, the National People's Congress, on Tuesday.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 experienced their worst day in nearly a month.

Stocks in Asia declined in Tuesday morning trade after an overnight slip on Wall Street which saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 experience their worst day in nearly a month.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.42 percent in early trade, while the Topix shed 0.58 percent. Shares of conglomerate Softbank Group declined around 0.3 percent.

The Kospi in South Korea fell 0.6 percent, with chipmaker SK Hynix seeing its stock drop 1.85 percent.

The ASX 200 in Australia slipped 0.57 percent in morning trade, with most sectors declining.

Meanwhile, China is set to kick off a major annual parliamentary meeting, the National People's Congress, on Tuesday. The country's Premier Li Keqiang said earlier that Beijing's fiscal policy would become more forceful and effective while monetary policy would be kept not too tight and not too loose, according to Reuters.

Wall Street declines

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks declined as the S&P 500 shed 0.4 percent to finish its trading day at 2,792.62, falling back below the 2,800 level it breached last Friday — its highest close since Nov. 8. The Dow dropped 206.67 points to close at 25,819.65, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.2 percent to finish its trading day at 7,577.57.

The declines stateside were attributed to the possibility that optimism over a trade deal being reached between the U.S. and China was already priced by the markets.

"We have some sympathy for this view, though wouldn't underestimate Mr. Market's ability to discount the 'same news twice' if and when a deal is done in," Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank, said in a morning note.

"In this respect, one still-nagging doubt on a trade deal surrounds Huawei, where the apparent response to the weekend news that Canada has agreed to extradite the Chinese technology behemoth's CFO to the United States, has been to accuse the two Canadians detained by China last month soon after the arrest of the Huawei CFO of spying," Attrill said.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.682 after seeing a lows around 96.3 yesterday.

The Japanese yen traded at 111.80 against the dollar after seeing lows around 112 yesterday. The Australian dollar was at $0.7088 after touching a high around $0.712 in the previous session.

— CNBC's Evelyn Cheng contributed to this report.

