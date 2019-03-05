Stocks in Asia set to slip following Wall Street declines

Stocks in Asia declined in Tuesday morning trade after an overnight slip on Wall Street which saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 experience their worst day in nearly a month.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.42 percent in early trade, while the Topix shed 0.58 percent. Shares of conglomerate Softbank Group declined around 0.3 percent.

The Kospi in South Korea fell 0.6 percent, with chipmaker SK Hynix seeing its stock drop 1.85 percent.

The ASX 200 in Australia slipped 0.57 percent in morning trade, with most sectors declining.

Meanwhile, China is set to kick off a major annual parliamentary meeting, the National People's Congress, on Tuesday. The country's Premier Li Keqiang said earlier that Beijing's fiscal policy would become more forceful and effective while monetary policy would be kept not too tight and not too loose, according to Reuters.