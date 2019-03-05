GE shares tumble 7% after CEO says cash flow will be negative in 2019

General Electric CEO Larry Culp said at a J.P. Morgan conference on Tuesday that the company's industrial free cash flow "in 2019 will be negative."

GE shares fells as much as 7 percent in midday trading after Culp's comment. The CEO was speaking with J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa at the firm's aviation, transportation and industrials conference in New York City.

Free cash flow is a financial term defined as money left over after a company pays for operating expenses and capital spending and is often used as a gauge of efficiency. GE's industrial free cash flow is a key measure watched by investors.

GE generated $4.5 billion in industrial free cash flow last year.

Tusa is widely followed on Wall Street for his work covering GE. Ahead of his meeting with Culp, the J.P. Morgan analyst warned investors that GE's prized aviation financing and leasing business is "already in liquidation mode" and has weakening earnings that are "masked by gains."

