JP Morgan says China's slowing growth is 'entirely natural'

Amid worries over China's economy, one expert tells CNBC that the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy is "entirely natural."

In fact, J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Alexander Treves told CNBC there's a bright spot for investors: the ability to invest in Chinese companies.

"I think we need to get used to a world in which ... the GDP growth we see from China isn't the sort of growth that we used to see 10 or 15 years ago," Alexander Treves, investment specialist in emerging markets and Asia-Pacific equities at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Tuesday.

China announced at a closely watched annual meeting of its parliament that the country's economic growth target for 2019 would be set between 6.0 and 6.5 percent in 2019. That's lower than last year's 6.6 percent expansion, which was also its slowest pace since 1990.

"That's entirely natural as any economy develops," Treves said. "What we care more about as equity investors is the quality of the growth, so the sustainability and this has been a consistent policy theme over the last couple of years."