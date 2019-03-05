Politics

New York authorities subpoena Trump Organization's insurer as part of big probe into business practices

  • New York state regulators have issued a subpoena to the insurance brokerage for President Donald Trump's company as part of a large probe into the Trump Organization's business practices.
  • The subpoena to the Aon brokerage was issued by the New York Department of Financial Services late Monday.
  • The demand for documents from Aon came five days after Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen told a congressional committee that Trump himself had inflated company assets for insurance purposes.
The public entrance to Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York.
Robert Alexander | Archive Photos | Getty Images
New York state regulators have issued a subpoena to the insurance brokerage Aon for President Donald Trump's company as part of a large probe into the Trump Organization's business practices.

The nine-page subpoena to Aon was issued by the New York Department of Financial Services late Monday evening, according to a source familiar with the case, who spoke to CNBC on the condition of anonymity.

The demand for documents came five days after Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen told the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee that Trump himself had inflated company assets for insurance purposes.

"We can confirm that we received a subpoena from the New York State Department of Financial Services and, as is our policy, we intend to cooperate with all regulatory bodies," Aon said in a statement to NBC News.

"We do not comment on specific client matters."

The DFS probe is a civil investigation. However, any evidence of criminal activity discovered by the department can be referred to state prosecutors.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez questions former Trump attorney Michael Cohen
The subpoena was first reported by The New York Times.

The source who spoke to CNBC confirmed, as reported by The Times, that the subpoena to Aon seeks a raft of documents about Aon's dealings with Trump himself and the Trump Organization going back a decade, including communications involving all three of those parties.

The Trump Organization and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump's ex-lawyer Cohen, 52, has been cooperating with multiple federal and state authorities as he prepares to begin serving a three-year prison sentence for a number of crimes, some of which relate to his work for Trump.

During his testimony at the House Oversight Committee last Wednesday, Cohen was questioned by New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

"To your knowledge, did the president ever provide inflated assets to an insurance company?" Ocasio-Cortez asked.

Cohen replies, 'Yes."

"Who else knows that the president did this?" Ocasio-Cortez asked.

Cohen then named three Trump Organization executive: "Allen Weisselberg, Ron Lieberman and Matthew Calamari."

"And where would the committee find more information on this?" Ocasio-Cortez asked. "Do you think we need to review his financial statements and his tax returns in order to compare them?"

Cohen, said, "Yes, and you would find it that the Trump Org."

The Times story on Tuesday noted tha New York Department of Financial Services previously eyed the Trump Organization.

In 2017, the department examined Trump's company's longstanding dealing with the lender Deutsche Bank. That probe did not result in any sanctions on the bank.

