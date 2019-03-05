Renault dismisses question marks over its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi

Renault's new CEO told CNBC that there is no "question mark" hanging over his firm's alliance with Japanese firms Nissan and Mitsubishi.

The partnership was plunged into crisis in November when former Nissan chairman and Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn was arrested in Japan following allegations of financial misconduct. It transpired that Nissan executives had been helping Japanese prosecutors with evidence.

On Tuesday, and after more than three months of detention, Ghosn was granted bail. A Tokyo court approved his release, having denied two previous requests, on the condition he agrees to video surveillance.

Now his replacement at Renault, Thierry Bollore, has told CNBC that over the last month the company had spent a large amount of time working with its Japanese partners to re-establish trust.

Speaking at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show on Tuesday, Bollore said the future of the auto alliance was not under threat.

"It is not at all a question mark. We need more alliance, we need better alliance. This is independent of events," he told CNBC's Annette Weisbach, before claiming that all three firms were now looking to deepen their cooperation with each other.

"We need to permanently make the alliance progress with our three companies, and make sure we can deliver better together," Bollore said.