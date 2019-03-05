Southwest's maintenance problems are costing it millions a week, CEO says

Canceled flights and out-of-service jets amid a feud with the mechanics' union is costing Southwest Airlines millions of dollars a week, the airline's CEO Gary Kelly said Tuesday.
The Dallas-based airline sued the union last week, alleging it is encouraging members to purposefully write up minor maintenance issues in order keep jets out of service to gain leverage in contract talks, which began more than six years ago. The mechanics union denies the allegations. The mechanics rejected a new contract offer in September, saying the proposed pay increase came up short.