Tom Barrack, a personal friend of Donald Trump who chaired the president's inaugural committee, said he would cooperate with the House Judiciary Committee's requests to hand over documents as part of a sweeping probe into Trump's dealings.

A spokesman for Barrack told CNBC in an email that the investor "will fully cooperate with the Committee's important work as he has with all government inquiries."

Barrack was among 81 individuals and entities asked to submit documents as part of Chairman Jerry Nadler's wide-ranging investigation into Trump, his family and his affairs. These individuals also include current Trump campaign chairman Brad Parscale, Trump Organziation CFO Allen Weisselberg and the president's elder sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. They have been asked to provide the documents by March 18.

Barrack, the founder of private equity real estate firm Colony Capital, has been asked to hand over documentation as it pertains to numerous issues involving the president, including foreign governments "discussing, offering, or providing, or being solicited to discuss, offer, or provide, any present or emolument of any kind," to Trump's inaugural committee.

The inaugural has been reportedly under investigation by Manhattan prosecutors about how the fund raised and spent a record $100 million.

Trump has denounced Nadler, of New York, and other Democratic investigations into his past dealings, which include his work as the head of the Trump Organization. He has denied wrongdoing, and has accused Democrats of using the probes to distract from other issues.

The committee has stepped up its investigations after former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen testified last week in front of three different committees on Capitol Hill.