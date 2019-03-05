Video site Vimeo launches a new ad campaign and it pokes a little fun at YouTube

Video website Vimeo is spending upwards of $10 million on its largest ad campaign so far, in line with a revamped strategy focusing on video creators — rather than reaching the masses online.

Its "Vimeo Can Help" campaign emphasizes how it can help video creators — whether they are large companies such as Walmart or a local coffee shop or yoga studio. The campaign is a tongue-in-cheek look at what it can help with, over what it can't. A billboard ad in a San Francisco parking lot states: "Making a video? Vimeo can help. Paying $37 for parking? Vimeo cannot help," for example.

But it also has a little dig at ad-funded YouTube. Vimeo will run pre-roll ads on YouTube itself, stating: "This is an ad before your video. Vimeo doesn't have these," to promote its ad-free player. Ads for other features, such as its "Publish to Social" function, where video creators can live stream across all their social platforms, are also part of the campaign.

Vimeo makes money by charging video-makers up to $50 a month.

Vimeo's Chief Marketing Officer Harris Beber said the platform doesn't see YouTube as a rival. "YouTube has an enormously large community that has a huge audience and they monetize that audience through ad revenue, whereas Vimeo has also a very large audience, but we're focused on the creators behind the content and less about the content itself," he told CNBC by phone.