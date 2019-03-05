Why stocks surging in January and February is a good sign for March

Through the first two months of this year, the S&P 500 gained more than 11%.

That's its best return in three decades.

Since 1990, when the S&P has gained 7.5% or more January through February, all three major indices have continued higher in March.

The S&P - along with the Dow and Nasdaq – all gained an additional average of 2-4 percent, according to a CNBC analysis using Kensho.

But several individual sectors have outperformed during those March periods.

The top three were Financials, Consumer Discretionary and Consumer Staples.