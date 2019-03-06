European markets open lower as investors watch US-China trade relations

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was flat with the different sectors taking opposite directions.

In Asia, trade was mixed as investors awaited details on negotiations between Washington and Beijing. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday he thought Washington and Beijing were "on the cusp" of reaching a deal. Despite the positive comment from different members of the U.S. administration, market players are yet to find out how far-reaching the deal could be.

There is also a strong focus on the Chinese economy, after Beijing lowered its growth target for 2019. J.P. Morgan Asset Management told CNBC that the slowdown is "entirely natural," while Capital Economics suggested that China's growth could fall to 2 percent over the next decade.

In terms of earnings, Just Eat is set to present its full-year results.

On the data front, there will be German construction PMIs at 8.30 a.m. London time.