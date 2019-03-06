Pakistan risks becoming the latest arena for Saudi Arabia and Iran's rivalry as it accepts billions of dollars in aid and investment from Riyadh.

Perhaps one of the most visually memorable moments of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's red carpet tour of Asia last month was the gifting to him, by Pakistani senators, of a gold-plated submachine gun. Pakistan, the crown prince's first stop on his tour that also included India and China, announced a national holiday in honor of his visit, calling Saudi Arabia "a friend in need."

And indeed, Islamabad is happy: Saudi Arabia announced $20 billion in infrastructure and energy investments for the cash-strapped country of 200 million, which is currently on the brink of financial crisis and trying to avoid its thirteenth International Monetary Fund bailout.

The location of the investments is significant. Many of the projects focus on oil refining infrastructure in Pakistan's impoverished and restive Balochistan region, which lies along the 565-mile border with Saudi arch-rival Iran.