The VW dune buggy is back but this time it's all-electric

Volkswagen brought back the spirit of the Californian sun and The Beach Boys at the Geneva Motor Show this week, when it paraded its 21st century version of the dune buggy.

I.D. Buggy is the latest vehicle from Volkswagen designed to show off the capabilities of VW's new battery-powered platform that will underpin a range of battery-electric vehicles the company plans to bring to market. The car company has already released a family of electric cars all under an I.D. branding.

While shamelessly surfing a wave of nostalgia, the updated dune buggy houses a strong nod to the future with a 62-kWh lithium-ion battery and 201-horsepower electric motor.

On roads, the buggy can sprint from zero to 62 miles per hour (100 kmh) in 7.2 seconds but maximum speed is electronically limited to 99 mph. Based on Europe's new performance benchmark, the I.D. Buggy will give a 155-mile range on one charge.