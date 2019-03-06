Democratic congresswoman who vowed to impeach Trump says she will introduce resolution this month

"This is an emergency for many of us," Tlaib said. "We cannot allow the pay-to-play to continue. We cannot allow the direct violation of the Emoluments Clause. Anybody else would already be in impeachment proceedings."

The freshman congresswoman went viral on her first day in Congress after she said she would "impeach the motherf-----," a comment that drew criticism from senior members of her caucus including Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, who chairs the committee that would oversee impeachment proceedings.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In January, responding to Tlaib's earlier comments, Trump told reporters that "you can't impeach somebody that's doing a great job."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who shepherded the party through the November midterms with a strategy that largely avoided direct mentions of the president, has also been wary of pushing ahead with impeachment talk. In an interview with Rolling Stone published last month, Pelosi said impeachment could be "disruptive."

"It's an opportunity cost in terms of time and resources," Pelosi said. "You don't want to go down that path unless it is unavoidable."

Tlaib said Wednesday she wanted to move forward with a policy agenda focused on economic and racial justice, "but guess what, there is a wall there, and a constitutional crisis."