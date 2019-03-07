American Airlines takes jets out of service, cancels flights due to overhead bin problem

American Airlines has taken more than a dozen of its Boeing 737 jets out of service due to problems with newly installed overhead bins, leading the airline to cancel about 40 flights, the carrier said Thursday.

American is in the process of remodeling the interiors of its Boeing 737-800 planes to add more seats as well as bigger overhead bins and electrical outlets at each seat, a plan known as "Project Oasis." The airline is one of several carriers adding more seats to planes in order to increase revenue for each flight.

American flies 304 Boeing 737-800s and said it found "an issue with the quality of work conducted on overhead bins on two of these Boeing 737-800 aircraft," which it said was installed by a third-party vendor that is licensed by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The work on two aircraft "was not up to our standards" and American said in a statement. American said it took 12 more of these jets out of service "out of an abundance of caution" to evaluate the recently-completed work. So far, American has remodeled close to 70 out of the 304 Boeing 737-800s it has in operation, spokesman Ross Feinstein said.

"Though the issue did not impact the safety of flight of these aircraft, we are working with our vendor and the FAA to immediately address this issue," American said. Under federal rules, the doors to overhead bins must be closed before the plane can depart.